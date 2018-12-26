Clemson still awaiting word on Lawrence’s fate, but preparing to be without star defender

No. 2 Clemson continued to await word Wednesday morning if star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence’s suspension for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic will stand after he tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney dropped the news of the suspension of Lawrence and two reserve players Monday and said that the backup samples were being tested by the NCAA. If it comes back clean, Lawrence can play Saturday against No. 3 Notre Dame in the first of two national semifinal games.

Clemson is treating the situation as if Lawrence is injured and won’t be playing, defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. Lawrence has not been taking his usual practice reps with the first-team defense.

Lawrence’s fellow defensive linemen are confident that they can survive and advance to the championship game without him.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

“We’re a really tight unit,” defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said. “We prepare really regardless of who’s the guy starting. We make sure everyone is ready. Guys have been preparing all season and their whole careers for their opportunity. I’m sure we’ll be fine, but we’re all in a pretty good spirit, too. We all believe in each other.”

Wilkins and Lawrence were two of the three Tigers linemen selected as first-team All-Americans, along with defensive end Clelin Ferrell. Lawrence’s positive test continues to baffle his teammates, who believe he did not intentionally ingest Ostarine.

To that end, the Tigers are looking for an answer as to what might have caused the positive test of a trace amount of the PED. It can be found in food, hair products and various hygiene products.

“It’s not just about the food that you it, it can be through difference lotions you put on your body,” Ferrell said. “We’ve got a float tank, and they’re checking to see if the Epsom salt [was contaminated].”

If Lawrence’s suspension is upheld and Clemson advances, he can regain his eligibility with a new test before the Jan. 7 championship game against either Alabama or Oklahoma.