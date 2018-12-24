Failed PED test could cost Clemson a starter for Cotton Bowl. Which All-ACC player is it?

Clemson and Notre Dame arrived Sunday night for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and the chance to play for a national championship, and Clemson came with some extra baggage coach Dabo Swinney hopes to have unpacked before kickoff Saturday.

Three players, most notably defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, were suspended by the NCAA after testing positive for a the banned performance-enhancing substance ostarine. Swinney said that each player had what amounts to a trace amount of the substance in their system at the time of the test.

No. 2 Clemson is hoping the players’ B tests come back clean, which would allow them to face the third-ranked Fighting Irish in the first of two national semifinal games in the College Football Playoff.

Swinney said on Monday that he has become an expert in ostarine since the NCAA informed the Tigers of the test results late last week.

“These three players have no clue,” Swinney said. “In fact, they thought it was a joke when I called them. They have no clue how this has gotten in their system.

“It could come from hair products. It could come from a cream. It could come from protein. It could come from a product that you order or buy online that you think there’s nothing wrong with it. It could be anything.”

Also suspended were Zach Giella, a backup offensive lineman, and Braden Galloway, a backup tight end. Lawrence, though, was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection as part of one of the best defensive lines in the country.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive tackles Christian Wilkins were also All-ACC.