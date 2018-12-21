‘We’re rarely, if ever, the more talented team.’ So, how can Army win Armed Force Bowl?

The betting line was a reflection of what just about everyone in the country felt would happen Sept. 22 in Norman, Okla.

ESPN was OK letting the game go to a pay-per-view broadcast produced by Fox Sports Oklahoma, another reflection of what was expected to happen.

The Oklahoma Sooners, minus-29, were going to overwhelm the Army Black Knights, a feel-good story in college football the past few seasons but still a service academy team that would be just flat out-manned by a Power Five team.

Only a small pocket of folks, mainly players and coaches in West Point, N.Y., believed Army had a chance.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Four months later, those folks still feel like Army should have won. And not just a moral victory after a 28-21 overtime loss to the mighty Sooners.

“I remember a lot of people were texting me and talking to me at school like, ‘Oh, you must be so happy you put up that much of a fight against them,’” Army guard Jaxson Deaton said. “I was like, ‘No, I’m pissed.’ We lost. I went into that game fully expecting to win. That was our whole team.”

And coach.

“I’m pissed, too,” Army coach Jeff Monken said.

The Black Knights will be facing another talented team Saturday when they play the Houston Cougars in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Army, ranked No. 22 by The Associated Press, will be aiming for a school-record 11th victory and third straight bowl win.

Will they be out-manned against the Cougars and undersized against the runners-up from the American Athletic Conference West Division? No doubt, although they are favored by 3.5 points.

But don’t expect Army to be intimidated. Expect them to be precise.

“What I’ve learned from a college football standpoint is everybody is pretty much similar sizes and strengths, but it’s how the make the most of it,” said Deaton, from Frisco. “We always go into it with a faceless, nameless opponent. We’re going to play the birds. Whoever shows up, we’re going to do what we can control to win the game.”

Army makes up for their talent shortfalls with precision. The Black Knights don’t make many mistakes. They don’t miss many assignments. They don’t hurt themselves too often with penalties.

The discipline, focus and brain power required to turn them into officers someday are also required for them to win games. And then there’s this: Every team Army plays know exactly what is coming.

“We practice physical, we practice the fundamentals, we practice keeping the ball,” Deaton said. “All the little things that we need to do in a game, we work on them in practice. So, the game’s easy. The game’s the easiest part of our week. That’s just dedication to how much focus we put in and how much hard work we put in in practice.”

Houston will be the second-most talented team Army plays this season, behind Oklahoma. The Cougars will be without projected first-round pick Ed Oliver, the defensive lineman who is skipping the game to prepare for the NFL Draft, but Monken said that Houston has the talent to overcome that void.

The goal, as is the case with an option offense, is to hold the ball. Army did that better than anyone in the country, averaging 38:50 in time of possession. Army held the ball for 44:41 against Oklahoma.

“Who wants to see Kyler Murray on the field with the ball?” Monken said of the Sooners’ quarterback, the Heisman Trophy winner. “Our guys know who we are. We’re rarely, if ever, the more talented football team, but our guys understand that we’ve got to be tough and fundamentally sound and play together. If we’ll do those things and maximize our potential, that we’ll have a chance to beat anybody.”

The same strategy will be employed against the high-powered Cougars, who average 46.4 points per game (fourth nationally) and 528.6 yards per game (sixth). Army could have an advantage if Houston hasn’t made any adjustments since its last game, a 52-31 loss to Memphis in which the Cougars’ defense allowed 401 rushing yards.

Army is second in the country in rushing offense at 296.3 yards per game and have thrown only 94 passes all season.

Army is going to do what Army does.

“We take pride in, and we say it a lot, we do what we can do better than any team can do what they can do,” junior quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. said. “We take pride in that in an offense and just going out there and executing and being fundamentally sound and playing tough and playing aggressive and with effort.

“We play a lot of good teams with a lot of players, but if you play hard and you execute properly and you used the proper fundamentals, it’s hard to be beat sometimes.”

When the Black Knights keep the ball, the opponent’s defense wears down.

“They have to be as precise as us, and teams don’t usually practice in that manner,” Deaton said. “Most defenses aren’t used to being on the field. A lot of teams, I don’t think it’s as much as they don’t know what isn’t coming. They just get worn down so much and on that one play they miss their key, and that’s where we take advantage.”