Army running back Kell Walker (5) carries during an NCAA college football game between Army and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Army running back Kell Walker (5) carries during an NCAA college football game between Army and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki AP
Army running back Kell Walker (5) carries during an NCAA college football game between Army and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki AP

Football

My AP top 25 ballot: Hello to Army, Boise State and goodbye to North Carolina State

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

November 11, 2018 08:24 AM

Not many changes at the top of my ballot this week. My playoff four remains the same as last Sunday. Everyone is still trying to catch Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan.

But some new teams joined my top 25.

Here’s a complete look at how I voted:

Trending up

Iowa State and Syracuse.

It took a while for the Cyclones and Orange to crack the top 25, but now that they are here they appear here to stay. Iowa State and Syracuse keep winning.

The Cyclones are 6-3 and 5-2 in the Big 12 after their victory over Baylor. They could still crash the conference championship party for Oklahoma or West Virginia. They are up to No. 15 on my ballot.

Syracuse is now 8-2. It has won four in a row. The Orange check in at No. 16.

Trending down

North Carolina State.

Like many other voters, I became smitten with North Carolina State when it beat Virginia and Boston College in back-to-back weeks. But the Wolfpack have lost three of their last four, including a Thursday home defeat against Wake Forest. I see no reason to continue voting for them. They fell out of my top 25 this week.

Say hello to ...

Army and Boise State.

Both teams are 8-2. Army has some solid wins and all but beat Oklahoma earlier this season. Boise State is coming off an impressive victory over Fresno State. Welcome to the party, boys.

Say goodbye to ...

Mississippi State and North Carolina State.

Better luck next week.

My AP top 25 ballot:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. Washington State

8. West Virginia

9. Central Florida

10. LSU

11. Ohio State

12. Texas

13. Florida

14. Penn State

15. Iowa State

16. Syracuse

17. Utah State

18. UAB

19. Kentucky

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

22. Boston College

23. Boise State

24. Fresno State

25. Army

  Comments  