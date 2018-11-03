Ricks, Isom come up huge for Texas Wesleyan as Rams snap six-game losing streak

Collier Ricks hauled in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Donavan Isom with 6:54 left, and Kade Dixon completed the all-important extra point to give Texas Wesleyan a 21-20 lead with 6:54 left in the fourth quarter over Lyon College.

It would be the last points of the game.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Rams, who hadn’t won since a 36-7 stomping of Texas College, which also took place at Farrington Field in Fort Worth.

The Rams (2-7, 2-5) will end the regular season at home against Ottowa University Arizona on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.

Ricks got the scoring started with a 10-yard touchdown that capped a 12-play, 93-yard scoring drive for Texas Wesleyan.

The Rams trailed 10-7 at halftime but reclaimed the lead on a Brandon Rolfe 32-yard touchdown reception from Isom with 6:25 left in the third.

Lyon College (3-6, 2-5) would score the next 10 points, including a 20-yard field goal as time expired in the third by Ignacio Gomez, to take a 20-14 lead into the fourth.