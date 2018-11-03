Football is back at Texas Wesleyan University

Gone since 1941, football is back at TWU with games starting in 2017. The Rams held their first practice at the school Tuesday.
By
Up Next
Gone since 1941, football is back at TWU with games starting in 2017. The Rams held their first practice at the school Tuesday.
By

Football

Ricks, Isom come up huge for Texas Wesleyan as Rams snap six-game losing streak

By William Wilkerson

wwilkerson@star-telegram.com

November 03, 2018 05:45 PM

Collier Ricks hauled in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Donavan Isom with 6:54 left, and Kade Dixon completed the all-important extra point to give Texas Wesleyan a 21-20 lead with 6:54 left in the fourth quarter over Lyon College.

It would be the last points of the game.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Rams, who hadn’t won since a 36-7 stomping of Texas College, which also took place at Farrington Field in Fort Worth.

The Rams (2-7, 2-5) will end the regular season at home against Ottowa University Arizona on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.

Ricks got the scoring started with a 10-yard touchdown that capped a 12-play, 93-yard scoring drive for Texas Wesleyan.

The Rams trailed 10-7 at halftime but reclaimed the lead on a Brandon Rolfe 32-yard touchdown reception from Isom with 6:25 left in the third.

Lyon College (3-6, 2-5) would score the next 10 points, including a 20-yard field goal as time expired in the third by Ignacio Gomez, to take a 20-14 lead into the fourth.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  