Toledo player makes incredible punt block, leading to bizarre TD

Toledo Rockets player Cody Thompson combined a punt block with a very short return to score a bizarre touchdown against VMI Keydets on September 1.
TCU's Gary Patterson sings Small Town Saturday Night

TCU's Gary Patterson sings Small Town Saturday Night

The man who transformed TCU's football team turned 56 on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016. One of our favorite non-football moments with him over the years was in August 2013, when he picked up his guitar and gave us a glimpse at another side of the famous

