Fine picks apart SMU’s defense in front of record-crowd at Apogee Stadium

North Texas junior quarterback Mason Fine picked apart SMU’s defense completing 40-of-50 attempts for 444 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Mean Green past SMU, 46-23, Saturday night in front of a record setting crowd of 29,519 at Apogee Stadium.

Third year head coach Seth Littrell was speechless about the fan base and the total energy of the night.

“I can’t say enough about the great crowd we had tonight, they really helped bring the energy and I thought the team fed off that,” Littrell said. “I thought the energy we came out to start the game with was the difference early on.”

Fine found his rhythm early darting a 15-yard TD pass to Jalen Guyton on the second drive of the game. He spread the love and connected to 10 different receivers on the night.

“Every day we execute, we go out there with the right mentality,” Fine said about his team’s success. “We practice the right way – that’s why you saw what you saw out there tonight.”

Junior Rico Bussey Jr. led all receivers with a career-high 9 receptions and 109 yards. Jalen Guyton proved to be the redzone favorite, snagging two touchdowns and 95 yards.

UNT led 39-7 before SMU’s fourth-quarter rally. Kicker Cole Hedlund had field goals of 40, 41, and 51 yards.

“The defense played outstanding for most of the game. You can definitely say that they were a big part of the reason we won tonight,” Littrell said.

The Mean Green’s defense held SMU scoreless for three quarters and limited the Mustangs to a lone four rushing yards and 9 first downs.

Up next, UNT hosts Incarnate Word back at Apogee Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.