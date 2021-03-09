UT’s controversial school song, ‘The Eyes of Texas’, has no racist intent, panel says

The University of Texas on Tuesday released a 58-page report on the history of its controversial school song, “The Eyes of Texas.”

The report acknowledges that its first public performance of the song was likely by performers in blackface during a minstrel show, but the school song has no “no racist intent.”

It will continue to be played at school functions, but students and athletes will not be required to stay on the field or sing the song, according to school president Jay Hartzell.

“Nobody has been, or will be, required to sing the song,” Hartzell said. “That’s going to be going forward the way we continue to operate. We hope that as people go through the report, read through the facts, they’ll find ways to participate in some way. Whether it’s the case of the athletes standing on the field, or the fans in the stands as we sing, there’s going to be no punishment, no mandate, no requirement if people choose not to participate.”

The report was commissioned last year by Hartzell after a group of Texas athletes and other student organizations demanded the school drop the song as part of a series of measures meant to address racial concerns on campus.

It drew the ire of some alumni and donors, who sent emails to Hartzell threatening to withhold funds while using racially-charged rhetoric toward members of the football team.

A 24-person panel was charged with studying the song’s origins, lyrics and history with the goal of moving forward “The Eyes of Texas” remaining as part of the school culture.

“This report gives us a common set of facts for more conversations,” Hartzell said. “It’s possible the committee could have uncovered something that could have caused us to reconsider. It did not.”

It was determined that the song was rooted in a message of accountability and striving toward excellence, while also noting that song was first performed at a minstrel show, most likely with performers in blackface.

“These historical facts add complexity and richness to the story of a song that debuted in a racist setting, exceedingly common for the time, but, as the preponderance of research showed, had no racist intent,” the report states in its executive summary. “’The Eyes of Texas’ should not only unite us, but hold all of us accountable to our institution’s core values.”

The song, written in 1903, has been a pride and joy of Texas alums for decades. Not only is it sung at athletic events and graduations but weddings, funerals, reunions and other gatherings.

But it became a problem for Black students when they started delving into the history of the song, particularly its origin at blackface minstrels shows and words being taken from Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

That the tune was taken from “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad,” which has a racist history, was also problematic.

Richard Reddick, professor and associate dean for equity, community engagement and outreach in the College of Education at Texas, chaired the panel that included including students, historians, administrators and professors.

There wasn’t one final resolution.

“There’s no smoking gun,” Reddick said. “There’s nothing that either vindicates or implicates ‘The Eyes of Texas.’ It is an artifact of the university. It is a part of our history, the history of The University of Texas, Texas, the South, the postbellum Jim Crow South. So all those things are in there.”

Per the report, researchers said they could find no direct link between the signature line “the eyes of Texas are upon you” and anything Lee might have said to his students at Washington and Lee University, where he was president after the Civil War.

It was found that the song borrows the melody of “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad,” a song with racist lyrics, most likely because it was already well known and easy to sing.

Performances at campus minstrel shows with actors in blackface, which continued into the 1960s, are a “painful reality,” but the song does not appear to have been composed as a minstrel tune.

Among the panel’s 40 recommendations include teaching the song’s history at student orientation events, and allowing new alternative versions composed or performed by Black musicians.

Upon his hiring in January, Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian promised that his players would stand and sing the song with pride.

Hartzell planned to address that issue with the football team on Tuesday.

”My hope is that we’ll get to a point where people feel good about staying on the field and honoring each other, whether it’s fans in the stands honoring the student-athletes, student-athletes honoring support from the fans,” Hartzell said. “But nobody’s going to be required or mandated to stay on the field. Or certainly to sing the song.”

A question remains how fans and donors will react if players walk off the field as they did last year.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.