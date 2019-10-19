University of Texas
Live updates: Texas Longhorns look for rebound against Kansas Jayhawks
The No. 15 Texas Longhorns hosts the Kansas Jayhawks at 6 p.m. Saturday in Austin.
The game airs on the Longhorn Network.
The Jayhawks (2-4, 0-3 in the Big 12) are 0-8 all-time in Austin and 3-15 against the Longhorns. KU upset Texas 24-21 in Lawrence in 2016. Last year the Horns escaped 24-17. The meetings in Austin, however, have not been close.
Texas is coming off a 34-27 loss to No. 5 Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.
Kansas is coming off a bye week after losing to Oklahoma 45-20 on Oct. 5.
Follow all of the scores, updates and news right here from the Longhorns’ reporters on the scene.
Comments