Live updates: Texas Longhorns look for rebound against Kansas Jayhawks

Texas defensive back D’Shawn Jamison (5) reacts after intercepting a pass in the second half against West Virginia at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown, W.V., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. The visiting Longhorns won, 42-31. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images/TNS)
The No. 15 Texas Longhorns hosts the Kansas Jayhawks at 6 p.m. Saturday in Austin.

The game airs on the Longhorn Network.

The Jayhawks (2-4, 0-3 in the Big 12) are 0-8 all-time in Austin and 3-15 against the Longhorns. KU upset Texas 24-21 in Lawrence in 2016. Last year the Horns escaped 24-17. The meetings in Austin, however, have not been close.

Texas is coming off a 34-27 loss to No. 5 Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.

Kansas is coming off a bye week after losing to Oklahoma 45-20 on Oct. 5.

Follow all of the scores, updates and news right here from the Longhorns’ reporters on the scene.

