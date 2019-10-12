Live updates: Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Chris Nelson (97) leads the Longhorns on to the field carrying the American gflag before Texas plays OU in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017. pmoseley@star-telegram.com

The Texas Longhorns know they’re not sniffing the College Football Playoff without beating the Oklahoma Sooners.

But the same goes for the Sooners, too. So everything is on the line when the teams meet in the Red River Showdown at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The game airs on ABC (WFAA/Ch. 8 in DFW).

No. 11 Texas holds a 62-47 edge in the series, which includes last year’s Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The teams have tied five times.

The Longhorns (4-1) beat the No. 6 Sooners (5-0) 48-45 a year ago in the Red River Showdown. The past five meetings of the Red River rivalry have been decided by a touchdown or less.

Follow all of the action right here from the Longhorns’ beat writers on the scene at the Cotton Bowl.

