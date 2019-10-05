University of Texas

Live updates: Texas Longhorns return after bye week with road game at West Virginia

Texas wide receiver Brennan Eagles (13) runs for a touchdown covering 73 yards after catching a pass against Oklahoma State during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The host Longhorns won, 36-30. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman/TNS)
The No. 11 Texas Longhorns are back on the field after a bye week when they take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Morgantown, W. Va.

The game airs on ABC (WFAA/Ch. 8 in DFW).

West Virginia (3-1, 1-0 in the Big 12) owns a 5-3 edge in the series. But the Horns (3-1, 1-0) have twice won in Morgantown, including 28-14 in 2017. A year ago, WVU escaped with a 42-41 win in Austin.

Follow all of the scores, updates and news right here from the Longhorns’ reporters on the scene in Morgantown.

