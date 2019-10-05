Live updates: Texas Longhorns return after bye week with road game at West Virginia

Texas wide receiver Brennan Eagles (13) runs for a touchdown covering 73 yards after catching a pass against Oklahoma State during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The host Longhorns won, 36-30. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman/TNS) TNS

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns are back on the field after a bye week when they take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Morgantown, W. Va.

The game airs on ABC (WFAA/Ch. 8 in DFW).

West Virginia (3-1, 1-0 in the Big 12) owns a 5-3 edge in the series. But the Horns (3-1, 1-0) have twice won in Morgantown, including 28-14 in 2017. A year ago, WVU escaped with a 42-41 win in Austin.

Follow all of the scores, updates and news right here from the Longhorns’ reporters on the scene in Morgantown.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW