Live updates: Texas Longhorns look to regroup against long-time patsy Rice Owls

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

The Texas Longhorns look to regroup after losing to LSU 45-38 last week.

The Longhorns (1-1) play the Rice Owls at 7 p.m. Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Rice has started with losses to Army and Wake Forest.

The Horns beat the Owls in the last meeting 42-28 in 2015.

Stay up to date during the game right here for all of the news, scores and highlights from the Texas Longhorns reporters on the scene.

