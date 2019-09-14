University of Texas

Live updates: Texas Longhorns look to regroup against long-time patsy Rice Owls

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Eric Gay AP

The Texas Longhorns look to regroup after losing to LSU 45-38 last week.

The Longhorns (1-1) play the Rice Owls at 7 p.m. Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Rice has started with losses to Army and Wake Forest.

The Horns beat the Owls in the last meeting 42-28 in 2015.

Stay up to date during the game right here for all of the news, scores and highlights from the Texas Longhorns reporters on the scene.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  