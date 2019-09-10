Here’s how/when you can buy Texas vs. A&M hoops tickets at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

Dickies Arena starting to take shape The countdown is on at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena with less than a year before Texas singer George Strait headlines a concert Nov. 22, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The countdown is on at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena with less than a year before Texas singer George Strait headlines a concert Nov. 22, 2019.

Texas and Texas A&M are renewing its rivalry. At least on the basketball court.

The Longhorns and Aggies are set to square off on Dec. 8 at Dickies Arena for what’s being dubbed as the “Lone Star Showdown.”

This is the first regular-season contest between Texas and A&M in men’s basketball since the Aggies had an 84-73 victory over Texas in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 25, 2015.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. This basketball game caps what should be a memorable sports weekend in DFW.

TCU and USC will play in the first basketball game at Fort Worth’s new arena on Dec. 6. The Big 12 football championship will be held Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.