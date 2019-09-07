Watch as things get heated before kickoff between the Texas and LSU in Austin

Texas Longhorns football: Eyes of Texas at Sugar Bowl The Texas Longhorns sing "The Eyes of Texas" with their fans after a 28-21 victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Texas Longhorns sing "The Eyes of Texas" with their fans after a 28-21 victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019.

Kickoff can’t get here soon enough.

It didn’t take long for things to get heated between the Texas Longhorns and LSU Tigers prior to their massive matchup at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

LSU players, on several occasions, ventured onto Texas’ side of the field during warmups, prompting the Longhorns to jaw back at their counterparts.

Every #Texas fan right now!!

ITS ABOUT TO GO DOWN!!!!!!!

*WARNING: NSFW pic.twitter.com/xpkRE3igjA — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) September 7, 2019

Holy smokes!! Its already getting heated down here in pregame warmups!! pic.twitter.com/NrKHmnW11h — Anthony Geronimo (@ATXANT10) September 7, 2019

It was all good and fun as nothing escalated past that. But there were times when Texas coaches had to hold their players back, including All-American safety Caden Sterns.

Buckle up.