LSU fans blow up Texas’ QB Sam Ehlinger’s cell phone ahead of showdown

LSU fans have bombarded Texas’ quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s cell phone with texts messages and calls after the Longhorn’s phone number was posted on social media online.

ESPN’s Maria Taylor reported the news during The Paul Finebaum show Friday afternoon.

Taylor said Ehlinger had received more than 600 texts and non-stop calls and voice mails. It’s highly likely Ehlinger has already has his number changed.

No. 9 Texas hosts No. 6 LSU at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin.

