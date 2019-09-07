LSU fans blow up Texas’ QB Sam Ehlinger’s cell phone ahead of showdown

Texas QB Sam Ehlinger grew up dreaming of playing for the Longhorns
Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger said he grew up watching the school compete for championships and said they program is headed in the right direction.
By
×
Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger said he grew up watching the school compete for championships and said they program is headed in the right direction.
By
LSU fans have bombarded Texas’ quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s cell phone with texts messages and calls after the Longhorn’s phone number was posted on social media online.
ESPN’s Maria Taylor reported the news during The Paul Finebaum show Friday afternoon.
Taylor said Ehlinger had received more than 600 texts and non-stop calls and voice mails. It’s highly likely
Ehlinger has already has his number changed.
No. 9 Texas hosts No. 6 LSU at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin.
Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
September 03, 2019 11:35 AM
September 03, 2019 01:13 PM
September 03, 2019 06:15 AM
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
Comments