Texas Longhorns will be without key offensive player vs. LSU Tigers and beyond

Texas’s Jordan Whittington (21) runs against Louisiana Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Texas’s Jordan Whittington (21) runs against Louisiana Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Chuck Burton AP PHOTO

The Texas Longhorns will not have running back Jordan Whittington this Saturday when they host the No. 6 LSU Tigers.

Whittington re-injured a sports hernia he had surgery to repair while at Cuero High School. Texas coach Tom Herman said he’s expected to miss four to six weeks.

The true freshman had two receptions for 17 yards but had no rushes in the 10th-ranked Longhorns’ season-opening win against Louisiana Tech.

“Hopefully, the best-case scenario is probably four [weeks], but we’re looking at probably closer to six weeks before we see him again,” Herman said.

The Horns have become thin in the backfield with injuries to running backs Kirk Johnson, who could miss six weeks, and Daniel Young.

