LSU ex Leonard Fournette stokes the flames ahead of Tigers’ showdown with Texas Longhorns

Oh, it’s getting good.

Add another ember to the heated rhetoric between the Texas Longhorns and LSU Tigers.

The teams, which meet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Austin, have been steadily helping hype the showdown with some nice gamesmanship that included Texas players wearing shirts with a veiled shot at LSU.

Add to the list, former LSU running back Leonard Fournette on social media.

Fournette posted a playfull message on Twitter Monday evening in which he first seems to be taking the high ground before going low.

“Y’all leave me out that LSU and Texas beef,” he wrote, before seamlessly setting up the dig. “P.S we will beat the s*** out you country boys.”

Props to Fournette for getting in on the fun. But hold on a second.

Would you rather be a ‘country boy’ or a backwoods Cajun swamp person?

Give me chicken-fried steak over frog legs and Alligator po-boys any day.

