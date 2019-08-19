Longhorns picked ahead of Aggies in AP Preseason Top 25. Was Texas picked ahead of OU?

Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley does not take his talent for granted Entering his third year in Norman, Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley isn't taking the talent he inherited for granted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Entering his third year in Norman, Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley isn't taking the talent he inherited for granted.

Reigning national champion Clemson is the nation’s No. 1 team going into this season, according to the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll released on Monday.

Alabama is No. 2 followed by Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State. LSU, Michigan, Florida, Notre Dame and Texas round out the Top 10. Texas A&M is ranked at No. 12.

Joining Oklahoma and Texas as ranked teams in the Big 12 is Iowa State (21). TCU, West Virginia and Oklahoma State all received votes.

The Sooners have been at the top of the Big 12 in recent years, and are eyeing their fifth consecutive conference championship.

Texas, meanwhile, enters this season with much hype. The Longhorns believe they are ready to return to the national championship conversation in Tom Herman’s third season and behind star quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Iowa State is a darkhorse in the conference. Matt Campbell has built a budding program in Ames, and the Cyclones have one of the top young quarterbacks in Brock Purdy. This marks the first time since 1978 that Iowa State is ranked in the AP preseason poll.

TCU, West Virginia and Oklahoma State are in the mix of teams that could threaten to reach the Big 12 title game.

The Frogs have NFL talents on each side of the ball, but have a significant question mark at quarterback. West Virginia has a new coach and new quarterback, while Oklahoma State is looking to improve on a 7-6 season.

Here’s the full Top 25 --

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Oregon

12. Texas A&M

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Auburn

17. UCF

18. Michigan State

19. Wisconsin

20. Iowa

21. Iowa State

22. Syracuse

23. Washington State

24. Nebraska

25. Stanford