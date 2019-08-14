Watch as football players from the University of Texas get hypnotized on off day

Future Texas Longhorn Jordan Whittington’s 69-yard run Five-star wide receiver Jordan Whittington needed just 1 play to take Cuero 69 yards to tie the game against Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the Class 4A Division II state championship at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 21, 2018 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five-star wide receiver Jordan Whittington needed just 1 play to take Cuero 69 yards to tie the game against Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the Class 4A Division II state championship at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 21, 2018

Per NCAA preseason training camp rules, Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns had a mandatory day off on Monday.

So Herman chose to do something different. He invited a hypnotist Jonathan Yeager to campus. With a number of players on stage and the rest of the team in the room, Yeager went to work.

One of the funnier moments came from freshman Jordan Whittington, who would get offended anytime Yeager said the phrase ‘thank you.’

If you remember Whittington, he broke the UIL 11-man state title game rushing record in December with 334 yards on 28 carries, beating both Eric Dickerson and Johnathan Gray.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He went on to win both the offensive and defensive MVP awards as Cuero beat Pleasant Grove.

Watch the video here: