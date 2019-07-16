Let’s do this: Texas coach Tom Herman wants Texas A&M rivalry renewed

Texas coach Tom Herman talks about Gary Patterson’s ability to convert recruits to different positions Texas coach Tom Herman speaks to members of the media during Big 12 Media Days at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas coach Tom Herman speaks to members of the media during Big 12 Media Days at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

Tom Herman is on board with the Texas Longhorns renewing their rivalry with Texas A&M.

The third-year Texas coach was asked about the prospect of playing the Aggies again at the Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium.

“I’d love to see the rivalry renewed. It’s great for college football. It’s great for Texas,” Herman said.

Herman argued that Texas doesn’t have any other historic rivals they get to play in Austin. TCU and Baylor are probably the closest as far as history.

Of course, the Longhorns historic rivalry with the Oklahoma Sooners is one of the longest and best in all of sports, but that game is always played at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Horns and Sooners have played 104 times.

“It would be great for Texas fans. We don’t play a historic rival at home anymore, ever,” Herman said. “We’ve got to drive to Dallas to play our lone, historic rival.”

The last time the Aggies and Longhorns played was in 2011, Texas A&M’s last year in the Big 12 before moving to the Southeastern Conference. The schools have played 109 times, going back to 1903. Texas has payed Baylor 107 times.

Herman also said a renewed rivalry with Texas A&M would help recruiting.

“It would be great for our players to drive to a non-conference, road game,” he said. “I have no idea what needs to happen to make it happen … but I do think we’ve got a lot of really smart people in both university’s administrations that we can find a way to make that game happen.”