University of Texas
Will a Texas’ horns down gesture be penalized? It depends.
Will Grier’s horns down gesture to Texas fans after he scored during a game last season should probably be flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.
That’s according to Greg Burks, head of Big 12 officiating.
Burks said Grier’s horns down, which is when someone uses the Longhorns’ hand gesture directed down instead of up, would have been fine if he’d done it with his teammates near the West Virginia bench.
“It’s a hot topic. I know people want us to be very definitive about it,” Burks said. “Is it directed at an opponent or just a celebration?”
Officials will probably ignore a horns down gesture unless it’s directed at Texas players or fans.
“I don’t know if it’s clear to everybody or not, our officials are going to enforce anything that they consider to be an unsportsmanlike act that’s directed at another player,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “That was our stance last year and it continues to be our stance.”
Comments