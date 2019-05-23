Texas Longhorns double down on Tom Herman

The University of Texas is doubling down on football coach Tom Herman.

The UT board of regents approved a two-year extension that now runs through 2023. The deal extends Herman’s three-year guaranteed contract and will pay him $6.5 million in 2022 and $6.750 million in 2023.

The Longhorns went 10-4 in 2018 and beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. It was Texas’ first 10-win season since 2009. Herman led the Longhorns to the Big 12 Championship Game in his second season.

“Coach Herman is building something very special and we couldn’t be more excited about his leadership of our football program,” Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said in a release. “We are lucky to have him and thrilled to be extending his contract. The future of Texas Football is in great hands.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Herman is 17-10 with two bowl wins in two seasons at Texas.

“I truly love being the head football coach at Texas,” he said. “I’m enjoying every minute of it, am so fortunate to have a tremendous staff, and the players in our program are just awesome to work with. We’ve done some good things, but have so much more we are preparing to accomplish. I’m excited for the future.”