Texas’ Smart on Jaxson Hayes injury: Hopefully not extremely serious

Texas standout freshman Jaxson Hayes slammed his hand on the court, and got up with tears in his eyes Thursday night.

Hayes injured his left knee late in Texas’ 65-57 loss to Kansas in the Big 12 tournament, and the extent of the injury is unknown at this point.

“Hopefully it’s not extremely serious,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said. “But he was in some pain.”

Hayes limped back to the locker room before the game had ended, and was getting it looked at afterward. He’ll undergo further examination when the team returns to Austin, Smart said.

Hayes is considered a possible NBA Draft lottery pick. He earned Big 12 freshman of the year honors, averaging 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in the regular season.

Hayes said before the Big 12 tournament that he had not made a decision whether to go pro or return to school for another season.