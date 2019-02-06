Former Longhorn, NFL quarterback Vince Young arrested again on DWI charge

Vince Young, a two-time Pro-Bowl quarterback who led the University of Texas to a national championship in 2006, was arrested early Monday morning in Fort Bend County and charged with DWI, police say.
Young was arrested just after 4:30 Monday morning near Missouri City, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
A Fort Bend deputy saw Young’s black Cadillac sedan at rest near an intersection with its hazard lights blinking, deputies said, according to the Houston Chronicle.
“The deputy noticed slurred speech and a strong smell of alcoholic beverage,” Bob Haenel, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, told the newspaper. “[Young] flunked every sobriety test they gave to him.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
This is Young’s second DWI charge in Texas. He pleaded no contest to a 2016 DWI charge in Travis County after missing his initial court appearance in that case, according to the Austin American Statesman.
Young was released from the Fort Bend County Jail later on Monday after posting $500 bond, jail records say. He was sentenced to 18 months probation for the first DWI, according to court records.
The University of Texas announced his pending induction into the College Football Hall of Fame last month.
Young last played in an NFL game in 2011, for the Philadelphia Eagles, but he retired in 2014 after being cut by the Packers. He attempted a comeback in the Canadian Football League in 2017, but never played a snap.
Comments