Look: Matthew McConaughey finally cut Breckyn Hager’s hair

It finally happened.

Breckyn Hager got a haircut.

And the now-former Texas standout even landed himself a special barber for the occasion.

It probably shouldn’t surprise anyone that Matthew McConaughey, arguably the most famous Longhorns fan alive, knows how to chop off a few locks.

Several years ago, Hager said he would not get a snip until the UT won a Big 12 title. And he was true to his word.

The Longhorns came up just a little bit short in Hager’s final college season, falling to the rival Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 Championship, 39-27.

However, he did go out a winner after his team pulled off a mild upset against then-No. 5 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.