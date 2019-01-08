University of Texas

Look: Matthew McConaughey finally cut Breckyn Hager’s hair

By Peter Dawson

January 08, 2019 12:18 PM

Breckyn Hager's Instagram Account Screenshot
Breckyn Hager's Instagram Account Screenshot

It finally happened.

Breckyn Hager got a haircut.

And the now-former Texas standout even landed himself a special barber for the occasion.

It probably shouldn’t surprise anyone that Matthew McConaughey, arguably the most famous Longhorns fan alive, knows how to chop off a few locks.

View this post on Instagram

boom. new beginning

A post shared by Breckyn (@breckyn) on



Several years ago, Hager said he would not get a snip until the UT won a Big 12 title. And he was true to his word.

The Longhorns came up just a little bit short in Hager’s final college season, falling to the rival Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 Championship, 39-27.

However, he did go out a winner after his team pulled off a mild upset against then-No. 5 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Texas defensive end Breckyn Hager vowed three years ago to not cut his hair until the Longhorns won the Big 12.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

university-of-texas

football

university-of-texas

  Comments  