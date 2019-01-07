UT a Big 12, 2020 CFB Playoff favorite? What about the Aggies? Oddsmaker reveals answers

Players from the Texas Longhorns celebrate their Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia by doing "confetti angels" on the field.
Clemson is the best team in college football.
The Tigers won the ‘rubber match’ against the Crimson and claimed the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship (44-16).
But in arguably the sport’s most popular state, fans are already turning their attention to next season.
Texas and Texas A&M both started 2019 on a high note.
Head coach Tom Herman, quarterback Sam Ehlinger and company (ranked No. 15 at the time) took down then-No. 5 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl earlier this month, 28-21.
Head coach Jimbo Fisher, quarterback Kellen Mond and their team (ranked No. 19 at that time) blew out North Carolina State, 52-13, in the Gator Bowl.
This spring will mark the start of Herman’s third year at the helm, while Fisher will be begin his second campaign down in College Station.
The Longhorns, according to Ehlinger, are ‘back.’ But are they favored to win the Big 12?
The answer, at least according to one prominent site, is no.
Oklahoma, despite the almost certain departure of Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Kyler Murray, is still listed ahehad of Texas as the favorite to win the conference. The Sooners also have better odds to make the 2020 College Playoff at 15-1, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SportsBook.
Texas has 20-1 odds to make the CFB Playoff. That mark puts them in the No. 7 spot.
The Aggies, meanwhile, are tied for fifteenth-best title odds at 80-1. Four other teams have the same playoff odds.
Clemson won their second national title in the past three seasons on Monday night. And the Tigers have the second-best title odds for 2020 at 7-2.
Alabama owns the best odds at 3-2.
Here are the teams with the best odds 2020 CFB Playoff odds
Alabama 3-2
Clemson 7-2
Ohio State 10-1
Michigan 12-1
Georgia 12-1
Oklahoma 15-1
Texas 20-1
Nebraska 25-1
Washington 25-1
Florida 25-1
Notre Dame 25-1
Oregon 30-1
Wisconsin 50-1
LSU 50-1
Mississippi State 50-1
Auburn 50-1
Miami 80-1
Utah 80-1
USC 80-1
Texas A&M 80-1
Virginia Tech 100-1
Penn State 100-1
Iowa 100-1
Florida State 100-1
PETA decried the use of live animals as college sports mascots after the Sugar Bowl incident where the University of Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo charged at the University of Georgia’s bulldog Uga.
