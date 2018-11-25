Mack Brown wants this head coaching job, Kliff Kingsbury could join as OC, report says

If a recent report is to be believed, Mack Brown wants to be a head coach again — and he wants to return to a program he once led.

No, he’s not going back to Texas.

The Longhorns and head coach Tom Herman will face Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game next Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

The school he wants to return to is North Carolina, according to a report from Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman.

CYBER MONDAY SALE! Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday! SUBSCRIBE NOW

I also hear Mack Brown is very, very interested in North Carolina job. Could bring former Texas DC Gene Chizik with him and try to bring Kliff Kingsbury as his OC. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) November 25, 2018

UNC announced the firing of head coach Larry Fedora Sunday. In his seven seasons leading the Tar Heels, Fedora produced a 45-43 record.

Bohls believes that Brown would try and bring Kliff Kingsbury with him in order to fill the role of offensive coordinator.

Texas Tech announced the firing of Kingsbury on Sunday. During his time as head coach of the Red Raiders, he produced 35-39 record.

Before taking over at Texas, Brown was the head coach at North Carolina. In 10 seasons, he went 69-46-1. The Tar Heels were ranked in the top 10 in Brown’s final two seasons in Chapel Hill.