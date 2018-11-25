Former Texas coach Mack Brown and former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury are pictured in this composite photo.
Former Texas coach Mack Brown and former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury are pictured in this composite photo.
Former Texas coach Mack Brown and former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury are pictured in this composite photo.

University of Texas

Mack Brown wants this head coaching job, Kliff Kingsbury could join as OC, report says

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

November 25, 2018 04:20 PM

If a recent report is to be believed, Mack Brown wants to be a head coach again — and he wants to return to a program he once led.

No, he’s not going back to Texas.

The Longhorns and head coach Tom Herman will face Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game next Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

The school he wants to return to is North Carolina, according to a report from Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman.

UNC announced the firing of head coach Larry Fedora Sunday. In his seven seasons leading the Tar Heels, Fedora produced a 45-43 record.

Bohls believes that Brown would try and bring Kliff Kingsbury with him in order to fill the role of offensive coordinator.

Texas Tech announced the firing of Kingsbury on Sunday. During his time as head coach of the Red Raiders, he produced 35-39 record.

Before taking over at Texas, Brown was the head coach at North Carolina. In 10 seasons, he went 69-46-1. The Tar Heels were ranked in the top 10 in Brown’s final two seasons in Chapel Hill.

Texas WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey made the play of the game, coach Tom Herman said after the Longhorns' victory over Oklahoma. Humphrey gained yards after contact multiple times against the Sooners.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  