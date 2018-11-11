Tom Herman accused of cheating on wife in massage parlor by ex-Ohio State assistant

Zach Smith is at it again.

The former Ohio State assistant coach, fired in July by head coach Urban Meyer, went on a rant against Teas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman on Twitter.

In multiple tweets, Smith accused Herman of cheating on his wife, Michelle.

I was crucified and ruined on social media... for no reason. However........ I know several high profile coaches that SHOULD have been.... know what I mean @CoachTomHerman ? Remember the several times you cheated on @belletjh and she told my ex about it? Because... I do. Lmao — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) November 11, 2018

Hey @Brett_McMurphy - report this. I witnessed Tom Herman cheat on his wife (@belletjh ) several times... once at an Asian massage parlor... and just texted him that I’m done protecting him. We gonna be “honest” now!? Or nah... LMAO — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) November 11, 2018

Warning: the text included in Smith’s tweet below contains graphic language.

Remember when you were with an a Asian massuese? Because I dooooooooo.... @CoachTomHerman - you’re the biggest snitch alive... and also the biggest hypocrite alive. Anyone wanna know all that I know about Tommy Boy? Contact me. Lmao pic.twitter.com/L9x4bJ19ii — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) November 11, 2018

Hey @CoachTomHerman - remember when you told me about when @belletjh caught you cheating on her with an Iowa State recruiting girl?? Lmao... I do. — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) November 11, 2018

Smith was fired after reporter Brett McMurphy revealed the extent of Smith’s domestic violence allegations against Smith’s now ex-wife, Courtney.

Meyer and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith were suspended over their handling of Smith. Meyer has been suspended for the first three games of the season.

In late August, Ohio State confirmed that Herman went to a strip club in Miami with Zach Smith when the two were assistants for Meyer at Ohio State in 2014.

Here is how he responded to those reports.

“My wife knew exactly where I was, had no issue with it. I’m happy to cooperate and be honest, truthful, transparent with the NCAA if they so need me to be,” Herman told reporters.

The visit took place back when the two were assistant coaches under Urban Meyer at Ohio State. It also included high school coaches, according to a report from Dan Murphy of ESPN.

McMurphy published a report that revealed Smith’s wife had called the police in 2015 over domestic assault allegations.

At Big Ten Media Days, Meyer announced that Smith had been fired. That proclamation came three days after McMurphy reported that Courtney Smith filed a domestic violence protection order against her ex-husband.

In 2009, when he was a University of Florida assistant, Smith was arrested for aggravated battery on a pregnant victim (Courtney), according to a Gainesville Police Department report (she later dropped the charges).

Police reports obtained by Cleveland.com revealed that the Powell Police Department was called to Courtney Smith’s home on Oct. 25, 2015. She told law enforcement that she had “been a victim of sustained physical abuse by [Zach Smith].”