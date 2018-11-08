Texas freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger throws the ball during the first half.
Texas or Texas Tech more likely to rebound? Oddsmakers reveal which team is favored

By Peter Dawson

November 08, 2018 12:26 PM

No. 19 Texas and Texas Tech are in an interesting spot.

Both teams are coming off of a tough loss.

Last Saturday, the Longhorns dropped a nail biter to then-No.13 West Virginia in Austin, 42-41.

The Red Raiders lost a shootout to then-No. 7 Oklahoma, 51-46.

The starting quarterback for each team is also injured heading into their showdown this Saturday in Lubbock.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger said that he is still dealing with a lingering shoulder issue. But the passer will still play this Saturday.

However, Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the status of Alan Bowman’s previously collapsed lung makes his availability for Saturday’s game a question mark, per reports.

So, where have oddsmakers set the point spread?

Per vegasinsider.com, Texas head coach Tom Herman’s team is favored by two points at the majority of betting outlets.

