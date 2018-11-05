Texas coach Tom Herman talks to quarterback Sam Ehlinger during an early season game. The Longhorns will try to avoid a fourth consecutive losing season when they play Missouri on Wednesday in the Texas Bowl.
Herman, Ehlinger fire back at West Virginia for ‘Horns down’ gestures during game

Texas and West Virginia played one of the more dramatic games of the college football season on Saturday in Austin.

The Mountaineers prevailed thanks to a late two-point conversion from Mountaineers quarterback Will Grier. And Grier proceeded to flash a double ‘Horns down’ sign in the end zone.

West Virginia wide receiver David Sills V also made the same gesture after a score earlier in the game.

Mountaineers coach Dana Holgorsen stood by the gestures after the game, but Texas head coach Tom Herrman and quarterback Sam Ehlinger took offense to the actions of their opponents.

Here’s Ehlinger’s now-deleted tweet.

And here are Herman’s postgame comments related to the gestures.

Needless to say, college football fans responded.

