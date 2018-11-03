Former Longhorns, NFL star has feature role in Austin’s version of ‘The Nutcracker’

Vince young is adding stage actor to his list of post-football jobs.

In the past several years, he has worked with the University of Texas and as a commentator for Fox Sports 1.

Now, the former Texas Longhorns star and Tennessee Titans standout will join an all-star cast of celebrity “Mother Gingers” in Ballet Austin’s opening weekend of ‘The Nutcracker.’

The performances will take place Dec. 7-9 at the Long Center in Austin.

This is Ballet Austin’s 56th annual production of The Nutcracker. The event is presented by the Georgia B. Lucas Foundation Fund.