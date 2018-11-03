Texas quarterback Vince Young dashes for the end zone on the winning drive against USC in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 4, 2006. Young’s heroics served as inspiration for Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday.
Texas quarterback Vince Young dashes for the end zone on the winning drive against USC in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 4, 2006. Young’s heroics served as inspiration for Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday. Ron Jenkins Star-Telegram archives
Texas quarterback Vince Young dashes for the end zone on the winning drive against USC in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 4, 2006. Young’s heroics served as inspiration for Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday. Ron Jenkins Star-Telegram archives

University of Texas

Former Longhorns, NFL star has feature role in Austin’s version of ‘The Nutcracker’

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

November 03, 2018 08:14 AM

Vince young is adding stage actor to his list of post-football jobs.

In the past several years, he has worked with the University of Texas and as a commentator for Fox Sports 1.

Now, the former Texas Longhorns star and Tennessee Titans standout will join an all-star cast of celebrity “Mother Gingers” in Ballet Austin’s opening weekend of ‘The Nutcracker.’

The performances will take place Dec. 7-9 at the Long Center in Austin.

This is Ballet Austin’s 56th annual production of The Nutcracker. The event is presented by the Georgia B. Lucas Foundation Fund.

The Texas Longhorns took a significant step Saturday in winning the Red River Showdown over Oklahoma. It begged the question whether Texas is back.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  