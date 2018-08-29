Tom Herman went to strip club with former Urban Meyer assistant, Ohio State confirms

Longhorns head coach Tom Herman went to a strip club in Miami with former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith in 2014, according to Ohio State.
The visit took place back when the two were assistant coaches under Urban Meyer at Ohio State. It also included high school coaches, according to a report from Dan Murphy of ESPN.
Smith was fired in July after reporter Brett McMurphy published a report that revealed Smith’s wife had called the police in 2015 over domestic assault allegations.
As a result, the Ohio State conducted an internal investigation into Meyer and the football program regarding Meyer’s conduct and recollection of the timeline of events concerning the allegations.
Meyer and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith were suspended over their handling of Smith. Meyer has been suspended for the first three games of the season, which includes the Buckeyes’ showdown against TCU on Sept. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Comments