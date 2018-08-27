Tom Herman puts out the first depth chart. These are the Longhorns’ starters

We now know which players earned starting jobs for Texas.

On Monday, the school released its first depth chart in advance of the Longhorns’ regular-season opener against Maryland. That game will kickoff at 11 am on Saturday, Sept. 1 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Last season, the Terrapins topped the Longhorns, 51-41, in Tom Herman’s first game as the program’s head coach.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Last week, Herman announced that Sam Ehlinger beat out Shane Buechele for the starting quarterback job.

Graduate transfer Tre Watson and sophomore Daniel Young appear to be sharing the top running back duties. Meanwhile, true freshman Keaontay Ingram slides in as the third-string running back.

The starting receivers include Collin Johnson, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Devin Duvernay. True freshmen D’Shawn Jamison, Brennan Eagles and Joshua Moore will back-up Johnson and Humphrey. Jerrod Heard is will serve as Duvernay’s backup.

Sophomore Derek Kerstetter and redshirt freshman Sam Cosmi are currently listed as co-starters at the right tackle position.

Humphrey and Duvernay will share the responsibility of returning kickoffs. Junior safety Brandon Jones will be the primary punt returner.

On the other side of the ball, Breckyn Hager, Charles Omenihu and Chris Nelson will start on the defensive line.

The lone true freshman to nab a starting role is former five-star recruit Caden Sterns, who beat out Chris Brown for a starting safety spot.

There has also been concern about the linebacking unit. Starter Anthony Wheeler will serve a first-half suspension against Maryland after he was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter of Texas’ victory over Missouri in the 2017 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl.

However, Maryland could be without head coach D.J. Durkin.

Durkin is currently on paid administrative leave as the university investigates his role in the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who passed away two weeks after collapsing during a preseason conditioning drill on May 29.