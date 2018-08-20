Texas coach Tom Herman speaks to members of the media during Big 12 Media Days at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
Texas coach Tom Herman speaks to members of the media during Big 12 Media Days at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Jordan Ray Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Here’s who Tom Herman named as Texas’ starting quarterback, reports say

August 20, 2018 12:38 PM

Tom Herman has made a decision.

On Monday, the Texas head coach told reporters that he has named Sam Ehlinger as his starting quarterback for the Longhorns’ season opener against Maryland on Sept. 1.

The sophomore beat out junior Shane Buechele, as well as incoming freshmen Cameron Rising and Casey Thompson for the starting job. Herman also said Buechele took snaps with the second-team offense.

“Barring any sort of catastrophe between now and the Maryland game, that’s the way it will be,” Herman said.

Ehlinger started six games as a freshman and led his the team in passing (1,915) and rushing (381) yards.

In 2017, Buechele started seven games, throwing for 1,405 yards and seven touchdowns. In addition, he started in all 12 of Texas’ games during the 2016 season.

