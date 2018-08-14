It’s been a rough few days for Tom Herman. Here’s why it didn’t get any better Tuesday

Texas football and Tom Herman remain in the news.

Over the weekend, a report surfaced that claimed the Longhorns’ coach was the one who tipped off reporter Brett McMurphy about the Urban Meyer scandal at Ohio State. Although, both individuals refuted that claim.

After the Longhorns’ Tuesday practice, the university announced that defensive backs John Bonney and Eric Cuffee have decided to transfer.

Bonney played in 37 games in his career, including 14 starts at cornerback. However, last season, he transitioned to a backup safety role.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“I would like to thank The University of Texas for giving me the opportunity to graduate and earn a bachelor’s degree,” Bonney said in a school-released statement. “I’d like to thank Mack Brown for offering me a scholarship to be a student-athlete at such a great institution and Coach Charlie Strong and Vance Beford for taking me in and teaching me the game, as well as Coach Tom Herman, Craig Naivar and Yancy McKnight for helping me grow and develop not only as a football player but as a young man. I’d also like to thank our great fans for supporting us through good times and bad. I will cherish the relationships made with my teammates and the memories we shared on and off the field. I will forever be a Longhorn. God bless. Hook ‘Em!”

Cuffee, a former 4-star recruit, did not see much action with the Longhorns.

“It was a long and well-thought out decision with family and friends, but I have decided to transfer from The University of Texas to give myself a better opportunity to reach my dreams and aspirations in life,” he said in a statement. “I want to thank Jason Washington, Coach Herman and Coach McKnight for giving me the tools, as well as critiquing me into becoming a better man on and off the field. I also want to thank all of my teammates for supporting me. I’m going to miss them, but I’ll be rooting for them as I go to compete at Trinity Valley Community College for the next four months to eventually lead me to my next home.”

Bonney has not yet revealed where he will transfer.