Former Irving MacArthur All-American guard Andrew Jones seems to be feeling like his old self again.

The public became aware of the Texas Longhorn guard’s leukemia diagnosis and treatment in January.

Now, though, it appears that Jones could be ready for Texas’ season-opener against Eastern Illinois at the Frank Erwin Center on Nov. 6.

And here is the video to prove it.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!