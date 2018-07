Mohamed Bamba’s fearsome defensive presence in the paint enticed the Orlando Magic to select him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

But the former Texas Longhorns standout is apparently a generous guy off the court. One of Bamba’s friends recently had his car keyed. So, Bamba decided to get him a 2013 BMW M5 ( a Bamba representative told thebiglead.com) with some of that considerable signing bonus money.

