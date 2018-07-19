“Does anyone know how old he is?” Missouri’s Drew Lock responds to Tom Herman

One of the more unexpected college football feuds in recent memory continued at SEC Media Days.

Last December, Texas earned its’ first bowl victory since 2012 by topping Missouri in the Texas Bowl, 33-16. Longhorns head coach Tom Herman made some noise when he mocked the somewhat unique celebration of Tigers quarterback Drew Lock late in the contest.

Tom Herman appears to be mocking Missour QB Drew Lock’s celebration. pic.twitter.com/pafqeBq5hp — Scott Bell (@ScottBellDMN) December 28, 2017

Lock has answered questions about the incident before. But speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he came back with a stronger retort for the coach who has made several Big 12 headlines this week.

“If a head coach - does anyone know how old he is? I don’t know — a head coach at the University of Texas, which is one of the top five programs of all time, is mocking a dance I do after I throw a touchdown, I think I’m playing some pretty good quarterback right there at that time,” Lock told reporters.

Last month, Herman turned 43.

Lock is considered a strong contender for the Heisman Trophy this season and is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.