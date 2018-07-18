Former Longhorn DeShon Elliott blasts coaching staff for ‘bad mouthing’ juniors who left early

Former Longhorns safety DeShon Elliott took to Twitter on Wednesday to criticize the current coaching staff, because he believes the staff is “bad mouthing” juniors who chose to leave school early.





“I’d really appreciate it if anyone on the current staff at the University of Texas Football team besides (safeties coach) Craig Naivar, (cornerbacks coach) Jason Washington or (quality control coach) Kyle Coats would keep my name out of there mouth and continue to bad talk me or any other junior that decided to leave early,” Elliott tweeted.

I’d really appreciate it if anyone on the current staff at the University of Texas Football team besides Craig Naivar , Jason Washington or Kyle Coats would keep my name out of there mouth and continue to bad talk me or any other junior that decided to leave early. — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) July 18, 2018

We lead your team the best we could before making a decision to better our families. Which I believe you would do the same. — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) July 18, 2018

If you really “loved” your players the way you portray then you wouldn’t continually talk bad about them behind closed doors. Bad mouthing us to our brothers who we played for and cried and sweat for way before you stepped on campus. — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) July 18, 2018

Kept my mouth quite about this, it’s the complete opposite of my personality but it has to come to an end. It’s been a continuous thing for far too long. - Da Joker — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) July 18, 2018

Elliott, who left after his junior season along with several of his teammates, was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with pick No. 190 in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.