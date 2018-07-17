Will Breckyn Hager’s golden locks ever be cut?

When Breckyn Hager stepped on the UT-Austin campus as a freshman in 2015, he vowed to not cut his hair until the Longhorns won a Big 12 title. Now, the senior to be, is looking at his last chance to help put Texas back on top of the conference, a place it hasn’t been since 2009. And to finally cut the long, blond hair that has been driving him crazy for three years.





“I wanted something tangible that could always remind me to go after such a simple goal, that I thought at the time, and now I’m realizing, wait, it’s not that simple,” said Hager, who attended Austin Westlake. “To be able to see it in my hair and think, alright, it’s getting longer, oh my gosh. How am I going to wear it for media day? I’m just gonna let it hang down. I do care. I hate it.”

Hager’s father Britt was a star linebacker for Texas in the 1980s (who still owns the career tackles record) before a nine-year NFL career. Dad had a funky goatee back in his playing days. Hager, who is the youngest of four boys, also has a brother Bryce who played at Baylor and is linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams, has a thick beard. So hair isn’t new to the Hager family.

For Breckyn Hager, the hair is a reminder of his goal, albeit, an irritating reminder.

“People can’t understand the logic of why I would do it,” he said. “I guess that’s why they’re so fascinated about it. They just have to understand this means a lot to me.”



He thinks the last time his hair was touched by a barber was at a Tarrytown barber shop in early 2015.



“Right when I got here I made the promise and it just grew. Once it got to the awkward phase, I was like I need to cut it, but it was too late. I already made the promise.”



He doesn’t have any special shampoo, conditioning or styling tips to share. And he’s not making any promises one whether he’ll be getting a haircut this December.



“It depends on the football Gods,” he said. “but I am 100 percent confident in the the work we’ve put in. We’re not the hoopla, talk in your face, play dirty kind [of team]. We’re the kind that looks at you with a dead stare, clinched jaw, and just knocks you out. No words.”



But a lot of hair.