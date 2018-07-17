Texas AD Chris Del Conte hopes stadium renovations begin next summer

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said he hopes a massive construction project to completely renovate the south end zone of Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin will start as early as next summer.

Del Conte said there is much work left to be done, including getting a plan approved by the Texas board of regents at a meeting in August. Then he has to secure the funding from Texas donors.

“Our goal is to start next summer, but I’ve got a long ways to go,” said Del Conte, who left TCU for the same job at Texas in December. “I’m in that process. It’s not like at TCU where we we’re just like, ‘Hey, let’s do this.’”

Del Conte said getting 600,000 living Texas alumni all on the same page with regard to the improvements to the stadium, which was original built in 1924 but has been renovated and upgraded multiple times over the years, the last coming in 2013.

“I have fancy pictures [of renderings] but we still have to raise a lot of money,” he said. Del Conte said the renovations will include suites, a club, new loge seating and a new football building being built at the south end zone.

“The bones of that building are great, we just need to gut it all and get the things we need,” said Del Conte, who led TCU’s massive renovation to Amon G. Carter Stadium in 2012. “The football stadium will take all of our donors. At TCU you had 50,000 living alumni all rowing in the same direction. At Texas, you have 600,000 living alumni … we have to get everyone all in one boat, rowing the same direction. That’s going to take us some time. That’s what we’re doing right now, trying to get that to happen.”