Texas' David Pierce is Baseball America's coach of the year

David Pierce led the Texas Longhorns to the College World Series this season for the first time since 2014.

That is part of the reason Baseball America named him the coach of the year in 2018.

Pierce completed his second season at Texas, leading the Longhorns to a 42-23 record and berth in the College World Series. They also won the Big 12 regular-season championship by sweeping TCU in the final series of the season. That marked the program's first since 2011.

Pierce coached at Sam Houston and Tulane before taking over the Texas program.

