Texas Tech Red Raiders
Live updates: Texas Tech Red Raiders look to snap 3-game losing streak vs. Iowa State
Texas Tech hosts Iowa State in Lubbock at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The game airs on FS1.
The Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2 in the Big 12) are coming off an overtime loss at Baylor that included a controversial call. The Cyclones (4-2, 2-1) have won two in a row, including a dominating 38-14 win last week at West Virginia. Iowa State has won the past three meetings, including two years ago in Lubbock 31-13.
Follow all of the scores, updates and news right here from the Red Raiders’ reporters on the scene in Lubbock.
Comments