Texas Tech Red Raiders

Live updates: Texas Tech Red Raiders look to snap 3-game losing streak vs. Iowa State

Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey (7) tries to outrun Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch (93) during the second half of a NCAA college football game in Waco, Tex.,Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.(AP Photo/Jerry Larson)
Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey (7) tries to outrun Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch (93) during the second half of a NCAA college football game in Waco, Tex.,Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.(AP Photo/Jerry Larson) Jerry Larson AP

Texas Tech hosts Iowa State in Lubbock at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The game airs on FS1.

The Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2 in the Big 12) are coming off an overtime loss at Baylor that included a controversial call. The Cyclones (4-2, 2-1) have won two in a row, including a dominating 38-14 win last week at West Virginia. Iowa State has won the past three meetings, including two years ago in Lubbock 31-13.

Follow all of the scores, updates and news right here from the Red Raiders’ reporters on the scene in Lubbock.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  