Live updates: Texas Tech Red Raiders try to stop Baylor Bears’ hot start in Waco

The Baylor Bears can improve to 6-0 and 3-0 in the Big 12 with a win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The game at McLane Stadium in Waco airs on FS1.

No. 22 Baylor last started 6-0 (and 3-0 in the Big 12) in 2016. But that season spiraled out of control with the Bears losing their next six, which was the end of the Jim Grobe era. Matt Rhule is the head coach now and with a win over the Red Raiders today it could signal the Bears’ return to Big 12 relevancy. The Red Raiders (3-2, 1-1) is coming off a big 45-35 win over Oklahoma State.

The all-time series between Texas Tech and Baylor is 38-38-1. So whoever wins Saturday has historic bragging rights, at least for a year. The Bears won 35-24 a year ago at AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders won the last meeting in Waco in 2017.

Follow all of the news, scores and updates right here from the Red Raiders’ reporters on the scene.