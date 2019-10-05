Texas Tech Red Raiders
Live updates: Texas Tech has another tough test against Oklahoma State offense
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have another rough task on their hands.
A week after getting blown out 55-16 by No. 6 Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., the Red Raiders host the No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The game is at 11 a.m. Saturday on FS1.
The Cowboys (4-1, 1-1 in the Big 12) are coming off a solid 26-13 win at home against Kansas State.
The Tech Red Raiders (2-2, 0-1) will need to slow down OSU’s 10th-ranked offense that is averaging 532.2 yards and 40.8 points a game.
Follow all of the scores, updates and news right here from the Texas Tech reporters on the scene in Lubbock.
