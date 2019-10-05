Live updates: Texas Tech has another tough test against Oklahoma State offense

Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey (7) throws in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have another rough task on their hands.

A week after getting blown out 55-16 by No. 6 Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., the Red Raiders host the No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The game is at 11 a.m. Saturday on FS1.

The Cowboys (4-1, 1-1 in the Big 12) are coming off a solid 26-13 win at home against Kansas State.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Tech Red Raiders (2-2, 0-1) will need to slow down OSU’s 10th-ranked offense that is averaging 532.2 yards and 40.8 points a game.

Follow all of the scores, updates and news right here from the Texas Tech reporters on the scene in Lubbock.