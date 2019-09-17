Texas Tech will be without QB Alan Bowman against these Big 12 teams

Grapevine QB Alan Bowman surpasses 100 TD passes Grapevine senior and Texas Tech commit Alan Bowman crossed the 100 career TD passes mark in the Mustangs’ win over Richland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Grapevine senior and Texas Tech commit Alan Bowman crossed the 100 career TD passes mark in the Mustangs’ win over Richland.

Texas Tech will be without quarterback Alan Bowman for a few games while he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Bowman, who attended Grapevine High School, injured his left shoulder when he was driven into the turf on a tackle early in the second half against Arizona on Saturday’s loss to the Wildcats.

Backup Jackson Tyner, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound graduate transfer from Rice, is likely to step in in Bowman’s absence.

The Red Raiders (2-1) have a bye this week and return to play No. 5 Oklahoma at 11 a.m. Sept. 28. They then host Oklahoma State on Oct. 5. They’re at Baylor on Oct. 12, which would figure to be about the time Bowman would be available again.

TCU doesn’t play Texas Tech until Nov. 16 in Lubbock so chances are high Bowman should be back against the Horned Frogs.

Bowman stayed in the game after the injury and threw for 307 yards. He leads the Big 12 with 1,020 passing yards through three games., which ranks fourth in the Football Bowl Subdivision.