Live updates: Texas Tech Red Raiders go for 3-0 start in late game at Arizona Wildcats

Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells celebrates a touchdown against UTEP during the first half of the NCAA college football game in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Sam Grenadier/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP)
The Texas Tech Red Raiders and first-year head coach Matt Wells go for a 3-0 start against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium in Tucson at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The game will be telecast on ESPN.

The Wildcats are 1-1 after a season-opening loss at Hawaii and a 65-41 win last week against Northern Arizona. Former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin is in his second season at Arizona. The Red Raiders beat up on Montana State and UTEP in their first two games.

Follow all of the action right here for news, updates, highlights and scores from the Red Raiders reporters on the scene.

