Texas Tech shooting guard Jarrett Culver was taken with the No. 6 pick in the NBA draft by the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns, however, had unofficially worked out a trade for the pick with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to multiple reports.

Culver, who was born in Lubbock and attended Lubbock Coronado High School, helped lead the Red Raiders to the NCAA championship as a sophomore in April. Tech lost to Virginia 85-77.

