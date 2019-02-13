Texas Tech tramples Oklahoma State in Stillwater to set up showdown with Baylor

Jarrett Culver scored 19 points, and No. 15 Texas Tech defeated Oklahoma State 78-50 on Wednesday night.

Matt Mooney scored 15 points and Tariq Owens added 11 for the Red Raiders (20-5, 8-4 Big 12), who have won five of six.

Cameron McGriff scored 18 points for Oklahoma State (9-15, 2-9), which has lost seven of eight. The Cowboys scored a season-low point total.

Texas Tech shot 9 for 14 from 3-point range in the first half to take a 44-23 lead at the break. Mooney made all four of his 3s and scored 12 points in the first half. McGriff had 11 points in the first half for Oklahoma State on 4-for-8 shooting, but the rest of the team scored 12 points on 5-for-19 shooting.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Texas Tech erased any doubts by holding Oklahoma State scoreless for the first six minutes of the second half.

Poll implications

This game won’t affect Oklahoma State, but the Red Raiders positioned themselves to make Saturday’s game against Baylor more meaningful. Tech and Baylor are chasing Kansas State in the Big 12 title race, and they both have a chance.

Big picture

The Red Raiders were not supposed to be challenged here, and they weren’t. It’s the kind of game that causes some teams to slip, but Texas Tech dominated from the start.

Oklahoma State has been scrappy enough to stay in many of its games, even with a roster so depleted by folks leaving or being kicked off the team that the school held tryouts to fill roster spots. This time, the Cowboys simply didn’t have the manpower.

Up next

Texas Tech: Hosts Baylor on Saturday

Oklahoma State: At Texas on Saturday