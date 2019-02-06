This recruit was one of the best available on National Signing Day. Where did he sign?

If you could have peaked inside the war rooms of programs across the state, Chance Cover’s name would, or at least should have been in the conversation for “best available.”

With most of the top football recruits committed, Nolan Catholic’s 3-star senior was one of the few still undecided. That was until this week when Cover committed and signed to Texas Tech on Wednesday during National Signing Day.

“Just means all the hard work has paid off,” he said. “There have been a lot of trials and perseverance, but I’ve made it through.”

Cover held nine offers and was projected to commit with Texas State, per 247Sports.

“It’s been quite the roller coaster for Chance,” Nolan Catholic coach David Beaudin said. “I’ve had discussions with college coaches and said no matter his measurements, he’s a darn good football player who works hard and has great character. You combine all of that and I couldn’t figure out why he didn’t have more offers.”

Tech wasn’t on the radar with Kliff Kingsbury, but when the new staff came in, they gave Cover another opportunity. He went to visit Lubbock a couple weeks ago, toured the campus, watched football workouts and met up with coaches like new head coach Matt Wells, who was hired in November.

“It came down to Tech and Army, but when I visited Lubbock, it just felt like the right fit,” Cover said. “We clicked right away and he said I have a good chance at playing.”

Cover has recorded over 100 tackles the past three seasons; 112 as a 6A all-state sophomore at Byron Nelson before he moved to Nolan Catholic. As a senior, he played tight end and H-back, which is where he could play at Tech.

“Tech noticed he was still available and were excited to get him,” Beaudin said.

Nolan Catholic also signed nine others,including five football players: WR Danny Taylor (Washington University), WR Marvin Young (Prairie View A&M), WR/RB Sam Hicks (Southwest Oklahoma State) and DL Malik Wooley (Pittsburgh State).

Will Horton (Arkansas Tech baseball), Abbey Walter (Western New Mexico basketball), Morgan Schuster (Southern Arkansas volleyball), Emma Taylor (Lafayette swimming) and Jayden Williams (East Texas Baptist basketball) also signed on Wednesday.

“I’m proud of all these guys who will be playing in college, regardless of what level,” Beaudin said. “I know some coaches will try to push their kids to Division I, but what’s more important to me is if it’s the right fit. I hope they get a fair opportunity to play, and I think Chance will at Tech, but I want them to go on and represent our school and community the right way and Chance does that.”